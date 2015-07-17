By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 Tim Spray is joining HSBC as
head of loan syndication for Europe, the Middle East and Africa,
the bank said in a statement on Friday.
Spray will join HSBC in mid-October and will be based in
London, reporting to Richard Jackson, global head of leveraged
and acquisition finance and Jean-Marc Mercier, global co-head of
debt capital markets.
Spray joins after 14 years at UniCredit and HVB, where he
was head of leveraged capital markets with responsibility for
leveraged loans and high-yield bonds and loan sales.
He replaces Andrew McMurdo who left HSBC in April after
eight years, to take time out after a distinguished 25-year loan
market career.
Brad Burk will also join the loan syndication team on
September 1 as an internal hire from the leveraged and
acquisition finance origination team.
Burk will focus on corporate event and flow business and
replaces Grainne Molloy, who recently moved to the US to pursue
other interests after 16 years at the bank.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)