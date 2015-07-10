By Tessa Walsh
| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 Catherine Yelverton, HSBC's
global head of loan trading has left the bank and is returning
to the US, banking sources said on Friday.
Yelverton joined HSBC in April 2011 and reported to Asif
Godall, HSBC's global head of traded credit.
HSBC recently merged its special situations and loan trading
teams, which is headed up by Dermot Murphy and Mahmoud Atalla.
The bank has recently hired Greig Morrish from BNP Paribas
and Mark Heath from Commerzbank to bolster the team.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)