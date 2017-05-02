LONDON May 2 Terence Sands is set to join Natixis as part of the leveraged loan and high-yield bond syndication team, banking sources said.

Sands is due to join the London office in June, reporting to Jean Dado, EMEA head of leveraged loan and high yield bond syndicate.

Dado in turn reports to Christopher Lovgren, head of global high-yield corporate distribution and trading, a newly created job bringing together leveraged loans and high yield bonds.

Sands joins from Jefferies, where he was vice president in leveraged credit capital markets, focusing on high yield and leveraged loan syndicate, from June 2014. Prior to that he was an associate in leveraged and acquisition finance at HSBC from 2010.

Natixis was not immediately available to comment.