LONDON Dec 7 Pemberton, the asset management
group backed by Legal and General, has hired Robin
Challis as a portfolio manager, the company announced.
Challis will work closely with Ben Gulliver, who recently
joined as a partner from ANZ Bank.
Challis join from RBS, where he spent more than a decade at
the bank, most recently as managing director in its special
situations group. He was the head of its strategy team,
overseeing a large trading book of loans, bonds and turn-around
capital.
Prior to RBS, Challis worked in Hong Kong for a debt
broker-dealer, Debt Traders. He began his career at KPMG,
working in its insolvency and restructuring practice.
Gulliver also worked at RBS, where he established and led
the RBS Special Situations Group.
Last month Pemberton raised 1.2bn for its European
Mid-Market Debt Fund.
