By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 23
Andrew Lawson is set to join
Permira Debt Managers as Head of Capital Markets, a spokesman
for PDM said.
Lawson joins from Citi where he was a director from June
2006. Prior to that he was an associate partner at Lyceum
Capital between 2004-2006 and before that an associate director
at Bank of Scotland, according to LinkedIn.
Lawson is expected to join PDM in London in June, and will
work closely with Thomas Kyriakoudis, partner and CIO of Permira
Debt Managers.
Lawson will aim to increase the firm’s origination
capabilities across all products as the funds scale up.
