LONDON Feb 1 Strategic Value Partners is working with experienced secondary loan trader Cedric Beaumont, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Beaumont is consulting in SVP's London office, in a senior advisory capacity and will focus on secondary loan trading, particularly on the distressed side.

Beaumont was head of secondary and loan trading at Natixis, a position he left in December as the bank moves to further consolidate its loan and bond operations.

SVP has a strong European platform, with half of its investment team based in Europe. They opened a London office in 2004 and a Frankfurt office in 2005. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)