Aug 13 Abbot Downing, a part of lender Wells
Fargo & Co's wealth management unit, said it hired Eric
Grodan from Merrill Lynch as relationship manager for its Los
Angeles office.
Grodan will work with the team that provides planning and
family dynamics services, asset management, private banking and
fiduciary services in Los Angeles and the western region, Abbot
Downing said in a statement.
He was senior vice president of trust and estate at Merrill
Lynch, providing investment advice and wealth transfer
strategies for clients.
Abbot Downing, with $37.9 billion in client assets, is part
of Wells Fargo's wealth, brokerage and retirement group.