Sept 16 Henry Gosebruch, a co-head of North America M&A at JPMorgan Chase & Co, is leaving the investment bank to join biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc as chief strategy officer, leaving Anu Aiyengar as sole North America M&A head.

"While we will miss Henry, we look forward to the opportunity of working with him as a client," Hernan Cristerna and Chris Ventresca, co-heads of global M&A, wrote in an internal JPMorgan memo on Wednesday seen by Reuters.

Gosebruch joined JPMorgan in 1994 and has advised on some of the biggest healthcare and biotech deals. He was named co-head of M&A for North America in March.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)