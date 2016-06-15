LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Bahrain's Bank ABC has hired several senior bankers as part of its plan to expand its network, build up a full capital markets platform and improve its risk management.

Bank ABC said on Wednesday it is seeking regulatory approval to open branches in the Dubai International Finance Centre and in Singapore.

Its capital markets business will be headed by Rajat Sapra, who joins from Standard Chartered, where he has been for the past 11 years, including as head of capital markets for Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The bank has also appointed Paul Howard as chief credit and risk officer. Howard has previously worked for Royal Bank of Scotland and has recently been working with Bank ABC in the UK on its risk management frameworks.

Stephen Thomson joins as chief credit officer from JP Morgan in Saudi Arabia, where he was credit and risk officer.

Bank ABC confirmed Christopher Wilmot has joined as head of treasury and financial markets, succeeding John Eldredge who will continue to assist with specialised assignments before leaving at the end of the year. Wilmot joins from First Gulf Bank in Abut Dhabi where he was head of treasury and global markets group. (Reporting by Steve Slater)