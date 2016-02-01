* M&G's Michael McLintock to retire
By Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Feb 1 Aberdeen Asset Management
Chief Investment Officer Anne Richards is to take over as chief
executive at rival M&G Investments, the fund arm of insurer
Prudential later this year, following the retirement of
M&G's veteran CEO Michael McLintock, the firms said on Monday.
The move, to be completed later in 2016, will see Richards
cement her place as one of the most high-profile women in the UK
financial services industry, having overseen investment strategy
at emerging markets-focused Aberdeen during a period of intense
market turmoil during which investors have continued to pull out
money from its funds.
She joined Aberdeen - which manages 291 billion pounds in
assets - after it bought Edinburgh Fund Managers in 2003, and
had previously worked at JP Morgan Investment Management and
Mercury Asset Management.
The move follows a decision by McLintock to retire after 19
years at the company, Prudential said in a separate statement,
during which time he had helped the group grow assets under
management to 248 billion pounds.
It is the latest in a series of senior departures at
Prudential since Mike Wells took over as CEO from Tidjane Thiam
last summer. These include the surprise departure of UK chief
Jackie Hunt and chief risk officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee.
Shares in Prudential were down 3.4 percent at 1,320 pence by
1021 GMT, while Aberdeen was down 1.74 percent at 242 pence, two
of the day's biggest fallers in the FTSE 100.
After joining M&G in 1992, McLintock oversaw its acquisition
by Prudential in 1999 and led a period of strong growth that
helped him rise to be one of the industry's highest paid
executives earning more than 5 million pounds a year.
Richards' basic salary would be 400,000 pounds, the group
said in a statement but her bonus could be 600 percent of base
or 0.75 percent of M&G's profit on an IFRS accounting basis,
whichever is smaller.
As a result of Richards' move, the chief investment officer
role at Aberdeen would be split, a company spokesperson said.
Current Global Head of Alternatives, Andrew McCaffery, will
take over as head of the company's Solutions business, which
includes multi-asset, alternatives and quantitative investing,
Aberdeen said in its statement.
McCaffery will report to Hugh Young, who also heads up the
group's equities, fixed income and property businesses. Andrew
Laing, the group's deputy chief executive, will assume
responsibility for the operations in EMEA, Aberdeen said.
($1 = 0.7 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise, Greg Mahlich)