HONG KONG May 25 ABN AMRO has
reshuffled its debt solutions team in Asia, promoting Brian
McGirr who is now heading up the team.
Based in Singapore, McGirr will report to Maureen Derooij,
country executive for Greater China and chief executive officer
of wholesale banking for Asia. He replaces Arnoud Sprangers, who
has relocated to Hong Kong as executive director for client
origination.
Prior to his promotion, McGirr was the head of distribution
for Asia at ABN AMRO for four years, according to his LinkedIn
profile.
Meanwhile, Singapore-based Christopher Ang from the energy
clients Asia team has been promoted to head of energy and
project finance loan origination. Amsterdam-based Wilbert Poot
from the loans and debt capital markets team has been appointed
as director for commodities loan origination.
McGirr last worked at ABN AMRO for a year back in London in
2007, when he headed the European corporate and structured
syndicate and sales team. McGirr subsequently moved to Singapore
with Royal Bank of Scotland in 2008, when the British financial
institution acquired ABN AMRO's Asia business.
At RBS, he served as head of structured syndicate for Asia
for four years before rejoining ABN AMRO in 2012 to rebuild the
bank's syndicated loan business in Asia.
