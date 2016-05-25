HONG KONG May 25 ABN AMRO has reshuffled its debt solutions team in Asia, promoting Brian McGirr who is now heading up the team.

Based in Singapore, McGirr will report to Maureen Derooij, country executive for Greater China and chief executive officer of wholesale banking for Asia. He replaces Arnoud Sprangers, who has relocated to Hong Kong as executive director for client origination.

Prior to his promotion, McGirr was the head of distribution for Asia at ABN AMRO for four years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based Christopher Ang from the energy clients Asia team has been promoted to head of energy and project finance loan origination. Amsterdam-based Wilbert Poot from the loans and debt capital markets team has been appointed as director for commodities loan origination.

McGirr last worked at ABN AMRO for a year back in London in 2007, when he headed the European corporate and structured syndicate and sales team. McGirr subsequently moved to Singapore with Royal Bank of Scotland in 2008, when the British financial institution acquired ABN AMRO's Asia business.

At RBS, he served as head of structured syndicate for Asia for four years before rejoining ABN AMRO in 2012 to rebuild the bank's syndicated loan business in Asia. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)