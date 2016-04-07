By Leela Parker Deo

NEW YORK, April 7 AB Private Credit Investors (AB - PCI), the middle market lending platform of global asset manager AB, is targeting continued growth in 2016 with a trio of senior hires and fundraising aimed to add US$500m in new capital, Brent Humphries, head of AB - PCI told Thomson Reuters LPC.

"Private alternatives lenders such as AB - PCI are uniquely suited to meet the financing needs of middle market companies and fill the void left by traditional lenders," said Humphries. "We are growing our capital base and team to capitalize on this opportunity."

New York-based AB, formerly known as AllianceBernstein, launched the direct lending unit in 2014 with the former senior leadership team of Barclays Private Credit Partners LLC at the helm, and an initial US$500m in capital mandated by a large institutional investor. Humphries, with managing directors Jay Ramakrishnan, Shishir Agrawal, Patrick Fear and Wesley Raper, comprise AB - PCI's founding team.

AB - PCI has just under US$2.5bn in available capital across three funds to invest in U.S. middle market companies, and is seeking to further raise its capital base to approximately US$3bn by year end, Humphries said. Among other vehicles, AB - PCI is considering the merits of a Business Development Company, a specialized type of closed-end investment fund that lends to private small and mid-sized businesses.

Since its formation Austin-based AB - PCI has also expanded its investment team to 27, including the addition of managing director Michael Girondo in a strategic role in New York driving the platform's capital markets-oriented origination efforts.

In the newly created role, Girondo is tasked with strengthening AB - PCI's relationships and driving dealflow with the Wall Street broker-dealer community, including with leveraged finance and high yield syndicate sales teams, intermediaries focused on middle market debt placement, and certain core co-investment relationships, said Humphries.

Girondo was previously managing director and head of capital markets at Varagon Capital.

He started on April 1, joining Ramakrishnan, who leads origination efforts overall and is specifically responsible for software and healthcare originations, in the New York office, along with managing director Hardeep Saini.

In other hires this year, director Leon Han joined the firm in January. Based in San Francisco, Han will partner with Ramakrishnan to drive technology originations, as well as to establish a local presence in Northern California. Previously Han led Fifth Street's venture lending business.

In March, director Danny Weiss joined AB - PCI in a dual execution and origination role, working out of Austin and Chicago. Weiss was previously at Cerberus in a similar role.

AB - PCI also made several senior hires last year focused on deepening the firm's origination capacity, and also added managing directors Kevin Alexander, Evan Cohen and Justin Grimm who join Agrawal in leading the group's credit and portfolio management.

SWEET SPOT

AB, which has approximately US$470bn in assets under management, established the private credit platform as part of a broader effort to build out its alternative investment product offering, particularly in response to demand from clients seeking increased exposure to direct lending strategies, according to a 2014 statement announcing the platform launch.

"We have built our platform to be able to invest across the capital structure. We have the ability to structure and price different levels of risk, ranging from 7% yield to mid-to-high teens," said Humphries.

The unitranche product is a key focus, he noted. "We think it provides the best risk adjusted returns in the market today from an investor's perspective and is also a simple, compelling financing solution for middle market sponsors and management teams."

Unitranche refers to a type of debt instrument that combines senior and subordinated debt at a blended cost of capital. The instrument has gained favor in middle market lending for its ease of execution and return profile.

AB - PCI invests in companies with between US$5m and US$50m in Ebitda, and will opportunistically pursue larger companies. From a deal perspective, AB - PCI can commit up to US$200m and potentially hold up to US$100m, with the typical hold size ranging from US$25m to US$70m.

Since launching in May 2014, AB - PCI has committed US$965m and partnered with 23 borrowers, the bulk of which occurred last year. (Reporting by Leela Parker Deo; Editing By Lynn Adler and Jon Methven)