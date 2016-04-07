By Leela Parker Deo
NEW YORK, April 7 AB Private Credit Investors
(AB - PCI), the middle market lending platform of global asset
manager AB, is targeting continued growth in 2016 with a trio of
senior hires and fundraising aimed to add US$500m in new
capital, Brent Humphries, head of AB - PCI told Thomson Reuters
LPC.
"Private alternatives lenders such as AB - PCI are uniquely
suited to meet the financing needs of middle market companies
and fill the void left by traditional lenders," said Humphries.
"We are growing our capital base and team to capitalize on this
opportunity."
New York-based AB, formerly known as AllianceBernstein,
launched the direct lending unit in 2014 with the former senior
leadership team of Barclays Private Credit Partners LLC at the
helm, and an initial US$500m in capital mandated by a large
institutional investor. Humphries, with managing directors Jay
Ramakrishnan, Shishir Agrawal, Patrick Fear and Wesley Raper,
comprise AB - PCI's founding team.
AB - PCI has just under US$2.5bn in available capital across
three funds to invest in U.S. middle market companies, and is
seeking to further raise its capital base to approximately
US$3bn by year end, Humphries said. Among other vehicles, AB -
PCI is considering the merits of a Business Development Company,
a specialized type of closed-end investment fund that lends to
private small and mid-sized businesses.
Since its formation Austin-based AB - PCI has also expanded
its investment team to 27, including the addition of managing
director Michael Girondo in a strategic role in New York driving
the platform's capital markets-oriented origination efforts.
In the newly created role, Girondo is tasked with
strengthening AB - PCI's relationships and driving dealflow with
the Wall Street broker-dealer community, including with
leveraged finance and high yield syndicate sales teams,
intermediaries focused on middle market debt placement, and
certain core co-investment relationships, said Humphries.
Girondo was previously managing director and head of capital
markets at Varagon Capital.
He started on April 1, joining Ramakrishnan, who leads
origination efforts overall and is specifically responsible for
software and healthcare originations, in the New York office,
along with managing director Hardeep Saini.
In other hires this year, director Leon Han joined the firm
in January. Based in San Francisco, Han will partner with
Ramakrishnan to drive technology originations, as well as to
establish a local presence in Northern California. Previously
Han led Fifth Street's venture lending business.
In March, director Danny Weiss joined AB - PCI in a dual
execution and origination role, working out of Austin and
Chicago. Weiss was previously at Cerberus in a similar role.
AB - PCI also made several senior hires last year focused on
deepening the firm's origination capacity, and also added
managing directors Kevin Alexander, Evan Cohen and Justin Grimm
who join Agrawal in leading the group's credit and portfolio
management.
SWEET SPOT
AB, which has approximately US$470bn in assets under
management, established the private credit platform as part of a
broader effort to build out its alternative investment product
offering, particularly in response to demand from clients
seeking increased exposure to direct lending strategies,
according to a 2014 statement announcing the platform launch.
"We have built our platform to be able to invest across the
capital structure. We have the ability to structure and price
different levels of risk, ranging from 7% yield to mid-to-high
teens," said Humphries.
The unitranche product is a key focus, he noted. "We think
it provides the best risk adjusted returns in the market today
from an investor's perspective and is also a simple, compelling
financing solution for middle market sponsors and management
teams."
Unitranche refers to a type of debt instrument that combines
senior and subordinated debt at a blended cost of capital. The
instrument has gained favor in middle market lending for its
ease of execution and return profile.
AB - PCI invests in companies with between US$5m and US$50m
in Ebitda, and will opportunistically pursue larger companies.
From a deal perspective, AB - PCI can commit up to US$200m and
potentially hold up to US$100m, with the typical hold size
ranging from US$25m to US$70m.
Since launching in May 2014, AB - PCI has committed US$965m
and partnered with 23 borrowers, the bulk of which occurred last
year.
(Reporting by Leela Parker Deo; Editing By Lynn Adler and Jon
Methven)