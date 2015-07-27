BRIEF-Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - The Association for Financial Markets in Europe has appointed Tanguy van de Werve as a managing director in advocacy and as head of the industry body's Brussels office.
Van de Werve comes with over 20 years experience in a range of different financial services roles in Brussels. For the past nine years he has been director general of Eurofinas, representing specialised consumer credit providers, and Leaseurope, representing the leasing industry.
Prior to that, he worked at the European Banking Federation as head of financial markets and banking supervision and as member of the EBF management committee. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.