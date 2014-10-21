(Adds AgBank statement on move)
BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 21 Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd plans to name Liu Shiyu, a
central bank deputy governor, as its new chairman, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Liu, who is 53, started work at the People's Bank of China
in 1996, and was promoted to deputy governor in 2006.
He will replace Jiang Chaoliang, who left the country's
third largest lender on Aug. 31 to take on the role of deputy
party secretary in China's northern province of Jilin.
The Communist Party frequently moves senior officials
between government administrative roles and posts at China's top
regulators and financial institutions.
AgBank said in a statement its board has proposed Liu's
appointment as executive director, pending approval from the
securities regulator.
It did not respond to requests for comment on whether that
was the first step towards Liu being appointed chairman. Under
Chinese company law, the chairman of a firm may only be chosen
from among its directors.
Sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
The move follows big changes at China International Capital
Corp, a major Chinese investment bank. Levin Zhu, chief
executive of investment bank China International Capital Corp,
resigned on Oct. 14 and sources have also told Reuters that
Chairman Jin Liquin will also leave the firm.
