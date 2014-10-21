(Adds AgBank statement on move)

BEIJING/HONG KONG Oct 21 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd plans to name Liu Shiyu, a central bank deputy governor, as its new chairman, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Liu, who is 53, started work at the People's Bank of China in 1996, and was promoted to deputy governor in 2006.

He will replace Jiang Chaoliang, who left the country's third largest lender on Aug. 31 to take on the role of deputy party secretary in China's northern province of Jilin.

The Communist Party frequently moves senior officials between government administrative roles and posts at China's top regulators and financial institutions.

AgBank said in a statement its board has proposed Liu's appointment as executive director, pending approval from the securities regulator.

It did not respond to requests for comment on whether that was the first step towards Liu being appointed chairman. Under Chinese company law, the chairman of a firm may only be chosen from among its directors.

Sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The move follows big changes at China International Capital Corp, a major Chinese investment bank. Levin Zhu, chief executive of investment bank China International Capital Corp, resigned on Oct. 14 and sources have also told Reuters that Chairman Jin Liquin will also leave the firm.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Engen Tham in Shanghai and Lawrence White in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)