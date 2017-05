DUBAI Jan 26 Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain's largest lender, has accepted the resignation of its chairman, who is stepping down for personal reasons, it said in a bourse statement on Monday.

Fahad al-Rajaan has been a director on the bank's board since July 2000, according to the bank's website. (Reporting by Noah Browning; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)