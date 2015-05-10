* Suleiman bin Abdul Aziz al-Zabin resigns as CEO
* Former StanChart consumer banking head appointed as new
head
* Al Rajhi's profits have slumped for seven straight
quarters
(Adds detail, analyst quote, context)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, May 10 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi
Arabia's second largest bank by assets, is to replace its chief
executive, with the new head's priority likely to be reversing
its fortunes after seven straight quarterly profit drops.
Suleiman bin Abdul Aziz al-Zabin resigned as chief executive
for personal reasons, effective May 17, it said on Sunday in a
statement.
His replacement would be Steve Bertamini, who had been
appointed chief executive, effective from May 18, it said.
University of Texas graduate Bertamini was group executive
director and chief executive of consumer banking for Standard
Chartered between May 2008 and January 2015, according to his
LinkedIn page.
Replacement of Saudi nationals with foreigners in senior
positions in the kingdom is relatively rare, with Bertamini
believed to be one of the first non-Saudi chief executives at
the bank since its founding in the late 1950s.
"He comes with a wealth of experience in managing the retail
business, which has traditionally been the bank's strongest
position," said Murad Ansari, director of equity research at
EFG-Hermes.
Last month Al Rajhi posted 1.52 billion riyals ($405.35
million) in the first quarter, 11 percent down from the same
period of last year.
The bank's consumer business has been hit by new rules and
tougher competition from other lenders in the kingdom.
It has one of the highest exposures in the financial sector to
the retail segment, with more than 60 percent of its loan book
related to that segment.
Appetite for retail credit has also been curbed by recent
mortgage rules limiting the maximum loan-to-value ratio at 70
percent.
Al-Zabin was appointed chief executive in April 2012. He
took over from Abdullah bin Suleiman al-Rajhi, part of the
family that, according to Thomson Reuters data, owns a 14.79
percent stake in the bank.
($1 = 3.7498 riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia and William
Hardy)