BRIEF-New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore National
* New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore resolving allegations co submitted millions in "false claims to medicaid"
ABU DHABI Feb 15 Aldar Properties, the largest real estate developer in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday said its chief development officer, Gurjit Singh, was leaving the company to pursue other interests.
Talal al-Dhiyebi, currently executive director of asset management at Aldar, will take on the additional role of chief development officer effective immediately, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)
* New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore resolving allegations co submitted millions in "false claims to medicaid"
IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER