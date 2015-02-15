ABU DHABI Feb 15 Aldar Properties, the largest real estate developer in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday said its chief development officer, Gurjit Singh, was leaving the company to pursue other interests.

Talal al-Dhiyebi, currently executive director of asset management at Aldar, will take on the additional role of chief development officer effective immediately, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)