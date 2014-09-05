(Corrects to add the dropped word "Finance" in first paragraph)

Sept 5 Ally Financial Inc's unit Ally Corporate Finance named Jim Babcock managing director and head of healthcare underwriting, effective immediately.

Ally Corporate provides senior secured commercial-lending products primarily to U.S.-based, middle-market companies.

Babcock will be based in New York and report to Tom Ceto, head of healthcare finance for Ally Corporate Finance. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)