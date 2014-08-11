Aug 11 Investment management firm American Century Investments hired Glen Casey, an executive from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, as senior vice-president and global head of products.

In the newly created role, Casey will lead global product strategy, management and development for all investments.

He will report to Chief Marketing Officer Mark Killen.

Casey worked at the asset management division of Goldman Sachs Group Inc for 17 years, most recently as head of product and portfolio strategy, U.S. third-party distribution.