PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 11 Investment management firm American Century Investments hired Glen Casey, an executive from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, as senior vice-president and global head of products.
In the newly created role, Casey will lead global product strategy, management and development for all investments.
He will report to Chief Marketing Officer Mark Killen.
Casey worked at the asset management division of Goldman Sachs Group Inc for 17 years, most recently as head of product and portfolio strategy, U.S. third-party distribution.
April 20 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management released the private letter written by Arconic Inc's former chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, which consequently led to his resignation, and their response to the letter and Arconic's statement on April 17.