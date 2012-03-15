March 15 Ameriprise Financial has added two veteran adviser teams to its independent franchise division from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Lincoln Financial.

The two teams, based in Ohio and Florida, managed a combined $200 million in client assets at their previous firms. They are the latest big hires for Minneapolis-based Ameriprise, which ramped up its recruiting efforts earlier this year by taking on four new regional directors.

"When wirehouse advisers leave to go independent, they're typically more comfortable joining brand-name firms" that are well capitalized, like Ameriprise, said New York-based financial services recruiter Mark Elzweig. "Wirehouses" refer to brokerages owned by big banks.

In Ohio, advisers David Lowe and Adam Pfaff joined Ameriprise in Miamisburg on Friday from Merrill, where they managed more than $120 million in client assets.

Lowe, a more than two-decade industry veteran, and Pfaff both previously worked at UBS before joining Merrill in November 2006. After going through the transition from Paine Webber to UBS, when the Swiss bank acquired the brokerage, Lowe said he decided he didn't want to be attached to a big bank anymore.

When Bank of America took over Merrill in 2009, Lowe said he knew he wanted to move to a new firm, but waited until his five-year contract was up at the end of 2011.

"The atmosphere (at Ameriprise) seems to be much more conducive to doing business," Lowe told Reuters, noting there was greater pressure to push certain proprietary products and select certain accounts at his old firm.

Meanwhile, advisers Kevin Donoghue, his son James "Patrick" Donoghue, and Joseph Thornton joined Ameriprise in Dunedin, Florida, on Friday from Lincoln Financial Advisors Corporation. The trio managed $84 million in client assets at the firm.

Ameriprise has a traditional employee channel, as well as an independent franchise channel, which allows advisers to set up their own practices and affiliate with the company. There were about 2,200 advisers in the employee division and about 7,500 advisers in the firm's independent channel as of the end of 2011, according to the firm's latest regulatory filing.

Over the past three years, the firm said it has added more than 1,100 experienced financial advisers from competing firms.