LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Consultancy firm Anchura has hired two equity and prime services bankers from RBS. Toby Smith-Cullen and Mark Templeman will join as client delivery directors, as the firm seeks to strengthen its front office.

Smith-Cullen spent nine years within RBS's global equities and fixed income prime services businesses, and most recently was head of business management for its prime services business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. He began his career at Accenture.

Templeman spent the last six years working within the bank's equity derivatives and prime services businesses. Having also began his career at Accenture, and has operated in a practitioner capacity at a number of blue chip firms including RBS, BT, UBS, Goldman Sachs and BACS.