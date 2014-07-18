BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires shares of Savanna Energy Services on TSX
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
July 18 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said Ciaran Voyles, the head of its New Zealand leveraged and acquisition finance business, would move to Hong Kong from Auckland.
The bank said the transfer was part of its efforts to build its leveraged finance business in Asia.
Voyles, who has been with ANZ since 2006, will report to Frik Dreyer, the Asia head of debt structuring and acquisition finance.
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock