HONG KONG, June 15 (IFR/LPC) - ANZ has appointed
Farhan Faruqui as CEO of its institutional client group with
additional responsibility for relationship management across 34
markets.
Faruqui joined the Australian bank as CEO of international
banking on August 1 last year and was handed the reins of the
institutional group on May 6. Faruqui will retain his existing
title and continue to report to Andrew Geczy, CEO of
international and institutional banking at ANZ.
With the latest appointment, ANZ's country CEOs across Asia
Pacific, Europe and America, as well as the heads of
relationship banking in Australia and New Zealand, will now
report into Faruqui.
At the same time, Sameer Sawhney, formerly head of global
banking, international and institutional banking, has been named
managing director with responsibility for South-East Asia and
India, reporting to Faruqui.
ANZ's institutional client group generates US$4bn, around
20% of the bank's total revenues, a spokesman said.
