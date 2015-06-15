HONG KONG, June 15 (IFR/LPC) - ANZ has appointed Farhan Faruqui as CEO of its institutional client group with additional responsibility for relationship management across 34 markets.

Faruqui joined the Australian bank as CEO of international banking on August 1 last year and was handed the reins of the institutional group on May 6. Faruqui will retain his existing title and continue to report to Andrew Geczy, CEO of international and institutional banking at ANZ.

With the latest appointment, ANZ's country CEOs across Asia Pacific, Europe and America, as well as the heads of relationship banking in Australia and New Zealand, will now report into Faruqui.

At the same time, Sameer Sawhney, formerly head of global banking, international and institutional banking, has been named managing director with responsibility for South-East Asia and India, reporting to Faruqui.

ANZ's institutional client group generates US$4bn, around 20% of the bank's total revenues, a spokesman said. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)