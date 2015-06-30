LONDON, June 30 Leading Harvard academic Robert
Eccles has been appointed the first chairman of London and
Frankfurt-based asset manager Arabesque Partners, which puts
particular emphasis on social and environmental matters when
making investment decisions.
Eccles is currently Professor of Management Practice at
Harvard Business School, and was the founding chairman of the
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board as well as a member of
the International Integrated Reporting Council.
Established in 2013 after a management buy-out from Barclays
, Arabesque fuses traditional investment techniques with
an analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG)
issues.
"The investment world is now recognising that superior
returns can be earned by investing in companies that are
performing well on material sustainability factors," said Eccles
in a statement.
"Likewise, the corporate community is increasingly asking
for investors that recognise and reward superior ESG performance
... Arabesque can be a positive force for driving the changes
necessary to create capital markets which support a sustainable
society."
