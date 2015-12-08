SYDNEY Dec 8 The Australian arm of Credit
Suisse Group AG hired the long-standing head of equity
capital markets at rival investment bank UBS Group AG,
Simon Cox, a spokeswoman said.
Cox will be the bank's co-head of equity capital markets for
Australia.
Cox has been co-head of ECM at UBS since 2008. Credit Suisse
revealed its new hire, its second of a senior UBS banker in a
week, in an internal memo to staff on Tuesday morning.
A week earlier, the Swiss investment bank hired a UBS
managing director, Michael Stock, as its head of investment
banking and capital markets.
The new hires highlight the confidence of investment banks
in secondary capital raisings, which have soared in Australia in
2015, as banks lift their cash reserves to meet new tough
liquidity rules, and resources firms seek to protect their
cashflow from plummeting commodity prices.
That has outstripped initial public offerings, which have
slumped after a record 2014, because of a declining sharemarket
and several high-profile listings which have underperformed.
Last month, UBS helped oil producer Santos Ltd
raise A$3.5 billion ($2.5 billion) in an entitlement offer to
pay down debt and create a cash buffer against low oil price.
Cox's appointment is "part of Credit Suisse's recently
announced strategy to invest in its investment banking and
capital markets team in Australia", a Credit Suisse spokeswoman
said.
($1 = 1.3824 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)