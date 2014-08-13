BRIEF-Tenaris reports qtrly earnings per share $0.17
* Estimate that global demand for octg products in 2017 will increase in range of 35-40% with respect to 2016
Aug 13 Brokerage Aviate Global LLP said it hired Gerard Walsh from Schroder Investment Management, a unit of asset manager Schroders Plc, as chief business officer.
In the newly created role, Walsh will lead business development, marketing, public relations and client relationships as Aviate expands in London, New York, Hong Kong and Sydney in the next five years, the firm said in a statement.
Walsh was head of client operations at Schroder Investment Management, Aviate said.
* Estimate that global demand for octg products in 2017 will increase in range of 35-40% with respect to 2016
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: