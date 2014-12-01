LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - AXA Investment Managers has
reorganised its fixed income and structured finance teams to
create a new department that will allow it to integrate
structured products into traditional fixed income. The team will
report into John Porter, global head of fixed income and
structured finance.
Porter says the reorganisation will allow AXA to provide
clients with solutions across the credit spectrum, giving them
access to assets they would not normally be able to reach,
trading off liquidity or complexity for yield - a much sought
after commodity in the low-yield environment.
Deborah Shire, head of structured finance, said the new set
up reflects a need to differentiate between traded assets, where
performance is delivered from active portfolio management and
trading, and illiquid assets where performance comes from
sourcing and structuring.
The fixed income and structured team is now divided into
five streams. Active Fixed Income covers all actively managed
strategies. Buy and Maintain Fixed Income encompasses all
long-term low-turnover solutions for third party pension scheme
and insurance clients.
A new Solutions team, led by Jean-Louis Laforge, pools
portfolio engineering and credit research for designing
solutions across the credit spectrum. The AXA Group, led by
Gilles Dauphine, focuses on AXA IM's worth with the broader
Group.
Chris Iggo, CIO and head of fixed income Europe & Asia,
leads the European, Asian and Global teams within the Buy and
Maintain Fixed Income and Active Fixed Income teams, with the US
reporting to Carl Whitbeck, head of fixed income US.
The fifth is Structured Finance which will operate from two
platforms; Loans & Private Debt, and Securitised & Structured
Assets led by Deborah Shire.
Loans & Private Debt will be by run co-heads Jean Philippe
Levilain and Renaud Tourmente. Levilain will be responsible for
leveraged loans, mandates and CLOs in a team split between the
US and Europe. Tourmente will have a direct responsibility for
illiquid assets, including the mid-cap platform launched two
years ago. Laurent Cezard will head business development for the
loans and private debt platform.
The Securitised & Structured Assets team will be headed by
Alexandre Martin Min and Christophe Fritsch. The former will be
responsible for traded assets, and lead the strategy to
integrate structured finance into fixed income. Within this team
Gaelle Philippe will be responsible for ABS Europe and existing
ABS products.
Fritsch will lead illiquid assets and the business
development of the platform. He will also continue to lead the
ILS team that started in 2007, although Francois Divet will take
direct responsibility for it.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Helene Durand)