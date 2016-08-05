BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Izumi Devalier is to join the US bank from HSBC as head of Japan Economics.
Devalier will start in September and be based in Tokyo, where she will report to Ethan Harris, head of global economics, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
Devalier joins from HSBC in Hong Kong, where she has worked as an economist covering Japan and other regional economies across Asia. She previously worked in investment banking at Citigroup Global Markets in Tokyo.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico