LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - James McNiven Young is set to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch's liability management team after a short stint at Deustche Bank, according to sources.

McNiven Young will join the US bank as a vice president and will report to Chris Dodman, head of EMEA liability management.

He joined Deutsche Bank last year from Goldman Sachs where he started as an analyst in May 2013. He was promoted to associate in August 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

McNiven Young previously worked in UBS's debt capital markets liability management group.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers)