BRIEF-SIV Asset Management seeks trading halt
* seeks trading pending an announcement regarding receipt of correspondence claiming an alleged unpaid liability of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - James McNiven Young is set to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch's liability management team after a short stint at Deustche Bank, according to sources.
McNiven Young will join the US bank as a vice president and will report to Chris Dodman, head of EMEA liability management.
He joined Deutsche Bank last year from Goldman Sachs where he started as an analyst in May 2013. He was promoted to associate in August 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.
McNiven Young previously worked in UBS's debt capital markets liability management group.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers)
* seeks trading pending an announcement regarding receipt of correspondence claiming an alleged unpaid liability of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897908 SYDNEY, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Illawarra Series 2017-1 RMBS Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by IMB Ltd. The ratings are as follows: AUD276.00 million Class A notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable