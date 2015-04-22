April 22 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired
Deets Sankaranarayan from Goldman Sachs to be a director and
senior trader in its investment-grade trading group starting in
June.
BofA is looking to strengthen its trading performance after
most of its US trading rivals posted stronger-than-expected
revenue from fixed-income trading in the first quarter.
BofA saw its revenue from fixed-income trading fall 7% from
the year-ago quarter.
Goldman Sachs hired Sankaranarayan from Credit Suisse two
years ago as it looked to boost its investment-grade bond
trading while CS was slimming down its trading portfolio.
