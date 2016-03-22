LONDON, March 22 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has put co-head Joppe Schepers at risk of redundancy in a shake-up of its capital products business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

BAML hired Schepers in 2014 from UBS where he had been since 2008. The other co-head, Piotr Rejmer, will become sole head of the business and continue to report to Martin Mills, head of EMEA product solutions.

A BAML spokesperson declined to comment. Schepers could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Ian Edmondson)