LONDON, April 26 Charles Wickham has left Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was co-head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) loan capital markets.

David Pepper, previously serving as co-head with Wickham, becomes sole head of EMEA loan capital markets at the bank.

The move comes a month after BAML’s head of EMEA loan syndicate Mariam Toulan left the bank.

Wickham joined Merrill Lynch in 1994 holding a variety of positions before being appointed co-head of EMEA loan capital markets in 2015. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)