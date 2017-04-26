BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 26 Charles Wickham has left Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was co-head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) loan capital markets.
David Pepper, previously serving as co-head with Wickham, becomes sole head of EMEA loan capital markets at the bank.
The move comes a month after BAML’s head of EMEA loan syndicate Mariam Toulan left the bank.
Wickham joined Merrill Lynch in 1994 holding a variety of positions before being appointed co-head of EMEA loan capital markets in 2015. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.