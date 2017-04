SAO PAULO Dec 8 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, on Monday tapped Reinaldo Le Grazie to head its asset management unit.

Le Grazie replaces Joaquim Levy, who last month was named Brazil's finance minister, as chief executive officer of Bradesco Asset Management, according to a statement. Le Grazie was the unit's head of fixed income and hedge funds at BRAM, as the unit is known. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)