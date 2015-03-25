NEW YORK, March 25 Brazilian mid-sized investment banking firm Banco Fator SA tapped Marco Bologna as chief executive officer, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

Bologna, the former CEO of airline TAM SA, will start effective April 1, said the source, who is not allowed to discuss the issue publicly. He replaces Venilton Tadini, a 20-year veteran at the bank. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)