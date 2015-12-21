(Recasts to add details on Lulia's focus, details on Stewart,
strategy throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Dec 21 Banco Itaú BBA International
SA, the London-based wholesale and investment-banking arm of
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, appointed Renato Lulia as
chief executive officer on Monday, as Latin America's largest
lender by market value strengthens ties with European and Asian
investors.
Lulia, an Itaú executive for 14 years, replaces Charles
Stewart, who joined Itaú BBA International in March
2013 from Morgan Stanley & Co. Lulia will report to Candido
Bracher, Itaú Unibanco's senior vice president for wholesale
banking and CEO of Itaú BBA SA, the bank told Reuters.
Over the past four years, since Itaú decided to transfer
Itaú BBA International's headquarters from Lisbon to London, the
bank has grown in areas such as sales and products, capital
markets and corporate and investment banking. Itaú BBA
International provides support to Itaú BBA by linking clients in
Latin America seeking to increase business ties with Asian and
European investors, and vice versa.
In a Monday phone interview with Reuters, Lulia said the
political and economic turmoil in Brazil is creating
opportunities for investors in Europe and Asia to enter Latin
America's largest economy at attractive valuations, either in
capital markets or through mergers and acquisitions.
"Some assets that might not otherwise be available may
become interesting targets for international investors," said
Lulia, who previously was head of corporate and investment
banking for Europe, Portugal and Asia.
According to Lulia, Itaú BBA International's main goal is to
help position Itaú Unibanco as the "Latin America specialist
banker for Latin America investments." The São Paulo-based group
expects Latin America investment-banking transactions to earn
about one-third of total fees within three to five years.
Itaú BBA is currently the top M&A advisor in Latin America
in number of deals this year, having worked in 46 transactions
worth $10.5 billion. In terms of deal volume, Itaú BBA is ranked
fourth.
A source with knowledge of the situation said Stewart left
to work for an unspecified U.S. cable TV firm. Efforts to
contact Stewart for comment were unsuccessful.
(Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)