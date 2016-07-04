By Alasdair Reilly
| LONDON, July 4
LONDON, July 4 Santander's global head of loan
syndications Aitor Elustondo Casas has left the bank, banking
sources said.
Elustondo, who joined Santander in December 2005, left the
bank in May after nearly 11 years at the institution. He
previously worked at BBVA for 10 years covering bond
syndications.
Luis Miguel Navalon, previously Santander's head of loan
sales and trading EMEA has taken up the global head of loan
syndications role.
Navalon joined the bank in December 2006 covering European
loan syndicate and sales. He was made head of loan sales in July
2011.
(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly)