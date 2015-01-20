JANUARY 20, 2015 - AJ Murphy has been promoted to the post of co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas at Goldman Sachs alongside Craig Packer, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.

Murphy will work alongside Packer, also co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas, as well as Denis Coleman, head of leveraged finance in EMEA.

AJ joined Goldman in 2014 as a partner and global head of leveraged finance origination. Prior to joining the firm, AJ worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for five years, most recently as co-head of global leveraged finance.

She joined BofAML from JP Morgan in 2009 as head of leveraged loan capital markets and leveraged loan primary sales, and was promoted to the co-head position in 2011. (Reporting By Mariana Santibanez; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)