NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) - Andrew Coyne, chief executive
officer of pre- and post-trade processing firm Traiana, has left
the organisation to pursue other opportunities, according to a
source close to the firm. Traiana is owned by ICAP, the world's
largest inter-dealer broker of over-the-counter derivatives.
Nick Solinger, former head of product strategy and marketing
at the ICAP-owned firm, will rejoin the firm after having left
to pursue other opportunities less than a month ago. Solinger
had been with the firm more than a decade prior to his departure
last month and led the team that launched the firm's flagship
trading network, Harmony.
Coyne joined in July 2012 following a stint at Citigroup as
managing director of FX prime brokerage and eCommerce product
for six years. Prior to that he ran FX Prime at Deutsche Bank
for six years.
ICAP Group Chief Operating Officer Ken Pigaga will assume
the role of Traiana CEO on an interim basis until a new CEO is
located.
A spokesperson for the firm declined to comment.
(Reporting by Mike Kentz; editing by Helen Bartholomew)