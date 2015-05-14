Fitch: Prospects for Bad Loan Clean-Up at Indian Banks Improving

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 11 (Fitch) Recent regulatory actions in India suggest the authorities are making a more concerted push to tackle banks' bad loan problems, says Fitch Ratings. We believe that asset resolution will be a dominant theme in the sector over the next few years. In the short term, this is likely to create provisioning costs that will mean continued pressure on bank profits, and it is possible that further losses will push