LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has promoted two of its most senior investment bankers to co-head the new position of global investment banking as part of plans to enhance its coverage efforts, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Karim Assef and Diego De Giorgi will take up the new joint role, reporting to head of global corporate and investment banking Christian Meissner. Assef will remain based in New York and De Giorgi will continue to be based in London.

Assef was previously global head of investment banking coverage, while De Giorgi served as co-head of Europe, Middle East and Africa GCIB along with Bob Elfring. Elfring will continue in his current position, the memo said.

"Karim and Diego will partner closely with me on the execution of our global strategy to propel the growth and quality of our investment banking business by deepening client relationships, enhancing coverage efforts and strengthening collaboration and partnerships across the firm," Meissner wrote in the note. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)