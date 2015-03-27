Bank of France warns of phishing attempts using its name
PARIS, May 11 France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - John Cavanagh has left his position at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London, where he was head of debt capital markets product solutions in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
Cavanagh joined Merrill Lynch, which was bought by Bank of America at the height of the crisis, in 2007 as head of liability management. He previously worked for 16 years at JPMorgan, where he was head of European liability management.
BofA Merrill and Cavanagh did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore)
PARIS, May 11 France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
OTTAWA, May 11 Concern about Canada's heavily indebted households and hot housing market ratcheted higher on Thursday after Moody's downgraded the ratings for Canada's major banks, sending shares of the lenders lower and weakening Canada's currency.