BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Jim Cooney as head of its Americas Equity Capital Markets(ECM) business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
A spokesman for Bank of America confirmed the contents of the memo.
Cooney replaces previous head of Americas ECM, J.D. Moriarty, who resigned from the position to work at online lending company LendingTree as senior vice president of corporate development. LendingTree is a client of Bank of America.
Cooney, who has been with Bank of America since 1996, worked most recently a Managing Director in charge of the bank's healthcare equity capital markets business. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.