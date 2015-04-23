BRIEF-Halk Bankasi Q1 net profit rises to 1.22 billion lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 1.22 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 680.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
LONDON, April 23 City veteran Rupert Hume-Kendall will retire from Bank of America Merrill Lynch in September after 18 years with the bank, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
After rising through the ranks in the capital markets division, Hume-Kendall became chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking in 2012.
A spokeswoman for BoA Merrill Lynch confirmed the memo. During his career Hume-Kendall advised clients including Diageo, Lloyds Bank, RBS and O2. (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Kirstin Ridley)
PARIS, May 9 Natixis reported a 40 percent rise in net income for the first quarter on Tuesday, as trading activity at the French bank surged, echoing a similar performance among its peers.