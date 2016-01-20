LONDON Jan 20 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
has named two European co-heads of equity capital
markets (ECM) from its own ranks, according to a memo seen by
Reuters on Wednesday.
James Fleming, UK head of ECM, and Sam Losada, who leads
EMEA Strategic Equity Solutions, are to take up the roles which
cover Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
They will report to ECM global co-heads Craig Coben and Mary
Ann Deignan.
A spokeswoman BofA Merill Lynch confirmed the contents of
the memo.
Coben was made co-head of global ECM in July 2014, months
after it was announced that Fleming, a former co-head of
Asia-Pacific capital markets, joined the London office from Hong
Kong.
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Jason Neely)