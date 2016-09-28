HONG KONG, Sept 28 (IFR) - Peter Kim, the head of Korea
investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is said to
be leaving the US bank.
Kim's departure comes as the bank is said to be planning a
cut of about two dozen investment banking jobs in the region,
according to Reuters, as a slowdown forces western banks to cut
costs.
In Australia, Ben Stewart, senior manager of debt capital
markets and syndicate, and Niraan De Silva, head of South-East
Asia equity capital markets and equity-linked capital markets,
Asia Pacific, are also said to be leaving the bank.
IFR reported last week that Guy Foster, BAML's head of
equity capital markets in Australia, had left.
A BAML spokesperson declined to comment.
Reuters reported on Friday that Goldman Sachs is planning to
shed almost 30% of its 300 investment banking jobs in Asia
outside of Japan due to a drop in activity in the region.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)