* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Alexander Kiselevitch, a managing director in corporate banking at the Moscow office of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has left the firm, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
Kiselevitch was formerly a Russian-based capital markets banker with ABN AMRO and later RBS. BofA Merrill declined to comment. (Reporting by Gareth Gore; editing by Sudip Roy)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.