LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Christopher Dodman from Deutsche Bank to head the US bank's EMEA liability management business, according to sources.

Dodman will join as a director and will report to Martin Mills, head of EMEA product solutions and Andrew Karp, global head of debt advisory. Mills was appointed as head of EMEA product solutions this week following the departure of John Cavanagh from the bank at the end of March. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Sudip Roy and Robert Smith.)