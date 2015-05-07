LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Chris Munro as co-head of leveraged finance Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Munro will join in August from JP Morgan, which he joined from university and where he had been for almost 20 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was a managing director, and ran the high-yield and leveraged loans capital markets team in London.

He will co-head BofA Merrill's leveraged finance business with Toby Ali, who is currently the sole head.

In his new job, Munro will report to Bob Elfring, head of EMEA corporate and investment banking and AJ Murphy.

Murphy is set to rejoin the US bank from Goldman Sachs in the summer as global head of leveraged finance. She will be based in the US.

Munro is the second senior leveraged finance banker JP Morgan has lost in London this year, after managing director Nigel Walder left in February to join private equity firm Bain Capital.

Walder was also a long serving employee, having joined in 1999. He left in 2003 to join hedge fund Pendragon Capital, but rejoined JP Morgan just over a year later. (Reporting by Helene Durand, additional reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)