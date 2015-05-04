NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has
hired Chris Cormier as a managing director focused on
technology, media & telecom and industrials on its Americas
equity capital markets team, according to an internal memo seen
by IFR on Monday.
Cormier joins BAML after a 10-year run at Deutsche Bank,
where he most recently served as a managing director and head of
Americas technology equity capital markets. Deutsche Bank had
promoted Cormier to run technology ECM in January.
Cormier starts at BAML in August, reporting to JD Moriarty,
head of Americas equity capital markets.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison)