LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Bank of Cyprus said John Hourican
will remain as its chief executive until the end of 2018, once
again extending his stay.
Hourican, the former head of investment banking at Royal
Bank of Scotland, had been due to leave Bank of Cyprus in
February 2018 but said its board agreed on Tuesday to extend his
appointment.
Hourican joined Bank of Cyprus in 2013 as it was being
rescued during the country's financial crisis. He had initially
planned to stay for a short period and return to Ireland in
2015, but was persuaded to stay on.
Bank of Cyprus listed its shares in London in January, the
latest step in the recovery and restructuring overseen by
Hourican and ex-Deutsche Bank CEO Josef Ackermann, who is
chairman of the bank.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)